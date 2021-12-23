New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "United States Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Type By Distribution Channel, Others, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192576/?utm_source=GNW

The United States non-alcoholic drinks market was valued at USD145.49 billion in 2020. The United States non-alcoholic drinks market is also anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period to reach USD213.36 billion by 2026F. The growth of the United States non-alcoholic drinks market is driven by factors like the increasing inclination of the country’s population toward non-alcoholic drinks. A surge in demand for early morning beverages and switch to other non-alcoholic drinks to avoid alcohol consumption is further driving the growth of the United States non-alcoholic drinks market in the upcoming five years. Also, rapidly increasing disposable income among the young population of the country is anticipated to support the growth of the United States non-alcoholic drinks market in the next five years. The beverage industry in the United States is flooded with flavored non-alcoholic drinks and consistent efforts of market players providing innovative and new flavored drinks are also substantiating the growth of the United States non-alcoholic drinks market in the future five years. The population is further inclined toward healthier drinks. Health hazards of consuming excess alcohol and increasing concerns among the population to avoid poor health habits to avoid health risks also substantiate the growth of the United States non-alcoholic drinks market in the forecast years.

The United States non-alcoholic drinks market is segmented based on product type, packaging type, packaging size, distribution channel.Based on distribution channel, the market is further segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores/ forecourt retailers, departmental stores, online, and others like grocery stores, independent stores, etc.



Supermarket/ hypermarkets are anticipated to dominate the market segment with the highest revenue shares of the market in the next five years on the grounds of increasing demand and sufficient supply. Availability of non-alcoholic drinks in the supermarkets and hypermarkets is higher comparatively, along with providing consumers with the varied options of flavored, non-flavored, and sports drinks, etc., to choose from. Convenience stores/ forecourt retailers are expected to register significant growth in the upcoming five years on the ground of rapidly growing numbers of such stores in the local areas for the consumer. Moreover, the increasing dependency of the consumers over the convenience stores for their daily supplies of groceries is further substantiating the growth of the sub-segment along with the United States non-alcoholic drinks market in the future five years. Online sub-segment may register the fastest growing CAGR value of 4.57% in the forecast period. The sub-segment is expected to grow on the backbone of changing shopping habits of the consumers, and their inclination toward online shopping.

PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Nestlé USA, MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION are some of the companies operating in the United States non-alcoholic drinks market. The development of non-alcoholic drinks products to enhance the product portfolio and to capture untapped markets has driven growth in the global non-alcoholic drinks market. Moreover, there has been rapid development in non-alcoholic products by various market players owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers.



