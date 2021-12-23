Investigate New and Emerging Cyber Security Technology Using the TechVision Opportunity Engine Service

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cyber Security Technology (CST) technology opportunity engine (TOEs) mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network.

NST offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.

Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.

This TOE highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 15 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective. Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

