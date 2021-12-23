Saudi Arabia office furniture market was valued at USD683.44 million in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.42% to reach USD1066.95 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Product Type, By Raw Material, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150597/?utm_source=GNW

Improving economic conditions create new job opportunities, thereby increasing the number of working people in the country. Rapid construction of commercial spaces and the ongoing trend followed by the corporates providing work-from-home facilities to employees is expected to fuel the demand of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market. Long working hours and the growing awareness about the benefits of sitting in the right posture are accelerating the demand for adjustable and comfortable office desks to offer maximum comfort to consumers.

The rise in the number of market players, the development of an efficient supply chain network, and the availability of online sales channels to expand the consumer base are expected to propel office furniture sales in Saudi Arabia.Market players are introducing technologically advanced office furniture products and investing a significant amount in research and development activities to attract more customers.



The use of advanced materials like engineered wood to increase the life of the office furniture and the improved aesthetic appearance of office furniture is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

Saudi Arabia office furniture market is segmented based on product type, raw material, price range, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on the product type, the market is divided into chairs, desks, filing cabinets & lockers, and others.



The others segment is sub-segmented into workstations, conference tables, and sofas.The chairs segment is expected to account for major market share in the next five years.



Chairs are considered a vital part of the sitting arrangement in the offices.Prolonged seating in an uncomfortable chair leads to back problems and severe pain in the body.



Employers try to find comfortable chairs to provide a suitable working environment to employees to ensure maximum productivity.

The Saudi Modern Factory Co., Jeraisy Group Company, Al Sharq Al Masiya Trading Company, Haworth, Inc., Riyadh Furniture Industries Co., (RFI), International Furniture Company, National Furniture Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Athath), Aljohozyah Altamah Factory Co. (PRONTO), Al-Makateb Co. Ltd., HNI International, Herman Miller, Inc., Okamura Corporation, Wefal International Est, etc. are among the major market players in the Saudi Arabia platform that lead the market growth of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia office furniture market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Saudi Arabia office furniture market based on product type, raw material, price range, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.

• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Saudi Arabia office furniture market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Saudi Arabia office furniture market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Office furniture manufacturers/distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to office furniture

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia office furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Product Type:

o Chairs

o Desks

o Filing Cabinets & Lockers

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Raw Material:

o Wooden

o Metallic

o Plastic

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Price Range:

o Mass

o Premium/Luxury

• Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Contract/Direct Sales

o Furniture Retail Outlets

o Online

• Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Region:

o Western

o Northern & Central

o Eastern

o Southern



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia office furniture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

