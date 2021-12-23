U.S. Medical Carts Market Analysis Report 2021-2028: Focus on Mobile Computing Carts, Wall Mounted Workstations, Medication Carts, Medical Storage Columns

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mobile Computing Carts, Wall Mounted Workstations, Medication Carts, Medical Storage Columns), By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. medical carts market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2028

The rapid increase in the volume of hospitals and urgent care centers and growing hospitals admissions along with the increasing incidence of musculoskeletal injuries among caregivers are expected to boost the adoption of medical carts significantly over the forecast period.



In addition, with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, there will be a significant increase in the use of medical carts in the country. Since COVID-19 is extremely infectious, medical equipment such as handheld diagnostics is one of the main sources of infection, and this must be addressed. Thus, the use of medical carts for the safe administration of drugs and meeting other essential needs of patients and healthcare personnel is projected to increase during the pandemic.



The number of large hospitals in the U.S. is increasing the demand for medical carts. For instance, according to the American Hospital Association, in 2019, there were 6,090 community hospitals, 208 Federal Government hospitals, and 625 nonfederal psychiatric hospitals in the U.S.

Furthermore, according to the Urgent Care Association report, as of 2019, there were around 9,616 urgent care centers in the U.S. Similarly, the CDC stated that approximately 136 million U.S. patients visit emergency rooms each year, with around 30% of visits associated with injuries. Thus, the high number of emergency room visits and the presence of several emergency care units are boosting the use of medical carts in these units.



U.S. Medical Carts Market Report Highlights

Based on product, the mobile computing carts segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.6% in 2020

Based on type, the emergency carts segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2020. This can be attributed to its higher usage in emergency care units. As the risk of infectious diseases is high in emergency care units

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.9% in 2020. However, the physicians' offices/clinics/offices based labs segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing incidence of Musculoskeletal Injury (MSI) among caregivers

Increase in adoption of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) in hospitals

Rapid increase in volume of hospitals & urgent care centers, and growing hospital admissions

Growing geriatric population highly susceptible to chronic diseases

Growing demand for mobile computer carts in critical surgical procedures

Technological advancements

High cost of medical carts

Risk of hazardous interactions between drugs stored in medical carts

Lack of qualified and skilled workforce

The emergence of flexible mobile cart power technology system

Industry Analysis - Porter's

SWOT Analysis, By Pest

Market Restraints AnalysisMarket Opportunities AnalysisU.S. Medical Carts: Market Analysis Tools

