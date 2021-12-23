New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service, By End User, By Region Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774152/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia facility management market accounted for a value of USD22.71 billion in the year 2020 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.68% in the forecast years until 2026F. The growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market can be associated with increasing demand for facility management for large infrastructure projects and increasing construction in the country, which is further driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the upcoming five years. Additionally, the incorporation of advanced technology like AI and internet-based services are further supporting the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the next five years. Also, the increasing penetration of the internet and increasing demand for smartphones and their applications to avail facility management services are also substantiating the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the future five years. Increasing industrialization and digitization of services also facilitate the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the forecast years until 2026. The increasing number of market players functioning and providing facility management services also aid to the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the forecast period. Expanding demand for the services in corporate offices and expanding the tourism industry in the country further substantiates the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the upcoming five years.

The Saudi Arabia facility management market is segmented by service, end user, competitional analysis, and regional distribution.Based on services, the market is further segmented into property, cleaning, security, support, catering & others.



Property sub-segment of the service segmentation is anticipated to register the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of the increasing construction of commercial and residential complexes in the country.The rising population of the country is further anticipated to support the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the next five years.



The cleaning sub-segment is anticipated to draw significant growth in the future five years due to increasing demands from the high-rise corporate & residential sectors. Increasing demand and rising awareness among the population regarding hygiene is further expected to support the growth of the sub-segment as well as the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the forecast years.

Based on end user, the market is fragmented into commercial, industrial & residential.Commercial end users are expected to dominate the market in the future five years on account of increasing commercial complexes and corporate offices.



The rising population of the country is expected to aid the growth of the residential sub-segment growth along with the growth of the Saudi Arabia facility management market in the forecast period.

Leading companies operating in the Saudi Arabia facility management market include Saudi EMCOR Company Ltd (EFS Facility Management), Khidmah LLC, Enova Facilities Management Services LLC, Muheel Services For Maintenance & Operations LLC, Musanadah Facilities Management Company Ltd., Al Mahmal Facilities Services, Al Khozama Facility Management Services, Five Moons Company Ltd., Takamul AlOula Facility Management, Al Borj Facility Management, Saudi Binladin Group Operation & Maintenance, and others.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market by value and its segmental analysis by service, by end user, by region from 2016-2026.

• To analyze the historical growth in market size of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To project the size of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, in terms of value, with respect to key services such as property, cleaning, security, catering, support and others.

• To understand the regional market structure of Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, which is segmented into four regions, namely – Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province and Rest of Saudi Arabia.

• To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market.

• To evaluate competitive pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Saudi Arabia Facility Management market.

• To examine competitive developments such as new services, new entrants, government policy and investments in the Saudi Arabia Facility Management market.

• To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in facility management in Saudi Arabia.

To analyze and forecast Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market was also undertaken.Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for facility management services in Saudi Arabia.



To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future of major players was studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Facility management companies

• Service providers of facility management such as property, cleaning, security, catering and support services.

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to facility management

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as facility management companies, service providers, customers, policy makers and which market segments should be targeted over the coming years (next two to five years) in order to strategize investments and capitalize on the growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Service:

o Property

o Cleaning

o Security

o Support

o Catering

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By End User:

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

• Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market, By Region:

o Makkah

o Riyadh

o Eastern Province

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market.

Voice of Customer: Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Availability, Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Mode of distribution, Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Pricing, Brand Satisfaction Level wrt Sales service are the major factors affecting decision related to facilities management for various users in Saudi Arabia.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________