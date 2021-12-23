United States Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Product (Tables, Accessories), By Application (Diagnostics, Surgery), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. patient positioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

The key drivers contributing to the market growth include the increasing number of diagnostic procedures and surgeries performed and technological advancements, such as automated powered systems.



The COVID-19 pandemic led to supply chain challenges, low demand, and decreased sales in the market. The main impact of the pandemic, however, was the postponement or cancellation of elective surgeries during 2020. Most states in the U.S. implemented a temporary ban on elective surgeries to reduce cross-infection risk to patients and providers, as well as to conserve critical resources.

According to Harvard Business Review, deferred healthcare services particularly delayed elective procedures, attributed to around a 4.8% GDP decline in the U.S. economy in Q1 2020. The demand is anticipated to bounce back with the resumption of elective surgeries.



X-ray, CT, ultrasound, and MRI are the most common diagnostic imaging procedures performed. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, the usage rates of CT and MRI among U.S. adults increased from 2000 to 2016. As per Harvard Health Publishing, more than 80 million CT scans are performed in the U.S. annually. This is expected to boost the demand for innovative patient positioning systems that comply with radiotherapy and diagnostics requirements, thus propelling the market growth.



Market players are involved in product developments to incorporate new technologies in their product lineup for optimum patient outcomes. Getinge, for example, launched a new surgical table-Maquet Yuno II in the U.S. in May 2019-to support advanced orthopedic techniques.

The multiple configurations offered in this product support various procedures, such as neurosurgery and trauma surgeries, and other advanced orthopedic techniques by using one surgical table while lowering the complexity of setup. Hill-Rom launched a precision surgical table (PST 500) and lithotomy positioning devices (Yellofins Apex) in July 2020, to expand its portfolio.



U.S. Patient Positioning Systems Market Report Highlights

The market was valued at USD 760.9 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period

Technological advancements and an increasing number of surgical procedures performed are the key drivers promoting the market growth

The tables product segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period

The growth is credited to the integration of robotic technologies in surgical and imaging systems combined with patient positioning capabilities

The surgery application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 followed by the diagnostics segment

The hospitals end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to a large number of hospitals in the U.S. along with the quick adoption of the latest technologies that help improve imaging capabilities and patient outcomes

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing need to maximize access and minimize risks in general surgery

Increase in number of diagnostics/imaging procedures

Increasing Number Of Surgeries

Market Restraint Analysis

High Cost Of Surgical Tables

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

Industry Analysis By Factors (Pest- Political, Economic, Social, And Technological)

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Covid-19 Disease Prevalence

Covid-19 Impact And Future Scenario

