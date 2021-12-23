First Carbon Launches its MintCarbon.io Channel on the Discord Social Media Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Carbon Corp. (“First Carbon” or the “Company”), a developer of a proprietary, decentralized, carbon credit non-fungible token (“NFT”) onboarding platform, is pleased to provide the details for the launch of its MintCarbon.io channel on the Discord social media platform (“Discord”). MintCarbon.io is the Company’s user-friendly interface that is being developed to enable carbon offset holders to easily convert their credits into highly customizable and ERC-1155-compliant NFTs. With the launch of the MintCarbon.io channel on Discord, an endless number of carbon offset holders, investors and other parties interested in the community can now chat directly with MintCarbon.io operators.



Discord is a free, secure and rapidly growing voice, video and text-based communication application currently used by more than 46 million users each month. The integration of Discord into the MintCarbon.io ecosystem will create a community through which users can talk about NFT values, carbon offset pricing trends, and the securitization of carbon offset markets. This is expected to evoke valuable discussion and community input, while generating significant traffic towards MintCarbon.io’s proprietary minting platform and digitized token offerings.

Leveraging the power of the blockchain and the low-emission, Ethereum-powered Polygon network, the NFTs minted on MintCarbon.io will be able to be listed for trading on decentralized marketplaces such as Opensea.io. Every customised NFT is being planned to be embedded with unique characteristics and may potentially represent millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Management Commentary

"A first-of-its-kind in the carbon credit industry,” said Mo Yang, CEO of First Carbon, “the MintCarbon.io Discord channel now enables offset holders, individuals and other stakeholders to chat directly with our platform’s operators, ask them questions, offer input and receive feedback on the minting and selling of carbon credit NFTs.”

Derek McKenzie, Chief Operating Officer of First Carbon, further commented, “Building a global and connected MintCarbon.io community is an important component of our big picture strategy. We believe that Discord, as one of the fastest growing online communities in the world, will play a critical role in help us to achieve critical mass.”

About First Carbon Corp.

First Carbon Corp is a next generation technology platform company focused on democratizing tokenized access to carbon credits and ESG solutions. Its flagship platform MintCarbon.io offers carbon offset holders an onramp to the blockchain by enabling the minting of carbon credits into decentralized NFTs on the low-emission Polygon network. MintCarbon NFT’s are powered by Ethereum and tradeable on global decentralized platforms based on the blockchain. The ERC1155-compliant tokens are to be backed by real, verified carbon credits, providing increased transparency, liquidity and security in carbon offset trading.

MintCarbon makes it easier for companies to take part in the global effort to reduce their impact on the environment. Benefits of the platform include: Permission-less global trading on decentralized trading platforms (such as OpenSea.io) operating 24/7/365; Secure and easy access for investors into an emerging asset class; Access to a growing pool of capital in the cryptocurrency markets; Programmable functionality through smart contracts and composable primitives that enable new types of capital formation and trading; and a reliable framework designed to increase the flow of capital into carbon reduction initiatives, helping underfunded environmental companies and projects.

