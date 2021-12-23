The House of LR&C Expands Presence with Launch on Revolve

LITA by Ciara and Russell Wilson's Good Man Brand

SEATTLE, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The House of LR&C, today celebrates the launch of its LITA by Ciara and Good Man Brand labels onto Revolve and Revolve Man, respectively. Both brands, whose values are centered around Love, Respect, and Care, will introduce curated collections for the next-generation fashion retailer.

“As we continue to introduce new touchpoints to the brand, we’re excited to partner with Revolve and engage with their fashion forward customer base,” said Christine Day, CEO and Co-Founder of The House of LR&C. “The House was created to change the way we do fashion by making it more inclusive and participatory. As we continue to grow, this includes helping to make good fashion an effortless choice by meeting customers where they prefer to shop ”

Revolve customers are now able to shop their favorite LITA by Ciara’ pieces, with accessible luxury offerings for the everyday woman. Built for impact, with love for people and the environment, LITA’s products were created with the belief that ‘Love is the Answer.’ With most of the collection included in Revolve’s Sustainability Shop, the curated selection features intentional designs in essential silhouettes and classic must-haves like slinky bodysuits made with recycled nylon and cozy fall shirt jackets, alongside seasonal pops of fashion such as the LWG Gold Certified leather Wide Leg Leather Pants and Shirt Jacket, a traceable Alpaca Wool long cardigan and 100% recycled cashmere cropped sweaters.

The House is also inviting men to take part in the fun with a special collection of Good Man Brand on Revolve Man, that features contemporary-yet-casual clothing and footwear that combines superior craftsmanship, innovative design, and next-level comfort. The men’s lifestyle brand founded in 2015 by Russell Wilson aims to help men feel good, look good, and do good while focusing on things more important than what you're wearing, like living life, working hard, helping others. Key pieces available for purchase on the platform include refined takes on classic tees, elevated outerwear including styles in suede, leather and wool, cozy knitwear and Italian-made sneakers.

With every purchase, customers can also join both brands in their effort to impact our people and the planet, as 3% of net revenue will go to the Why Not You Foundation, a non-profit organization which supports programs that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally, and globally.

To shop the latest LITA by Ciara and Good Man Brand collections visit Revolve here and Revolve Man here .

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Pending and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

About Revolve

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

Founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas, we sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .



