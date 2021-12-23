NEWRACOM and Deviceworx Release the World's First Wi-Fi HaLow Commercial Sensor Solution

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the Wi-Fi Alliance announced the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow in November, the IoT industry has keen competition for deploying a variety of Wi-Fi HaLow products. NEWRACOM and Deviceworx Technologies have begun the co-development of Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled IoT sensor solutions compliant with IEEE 802.11ah standard.

Deviceworx is the provider of leading-edge industrial IoT sensor solutions and NEWRACOM is the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow silicon-proven chip maker. Combining both companies' capabilities and market experience, Deviceworx will deploy the world's first Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled IoT sensor solution. It provides robust, secure, and user-friendly sensing functions and further enables the long-range, multi-year battery operation, and high client count connection features most applicable to industrial sensors.

Deviceworx is innovating its Industrial IoT xGATEWAY to utilize NEWRACOM's cutting-edge Wi-Fi HaLow SoC, the NRC7292, to facilitate Wi-Fi HaLow Access Point (AP) functionality. Deviceworx is also developing a new family of xTag HaLow IoT sensors using the NRC7292. Thousands of xTAG HaLow vibration, environmental, ventilation (C0 2 ) and gas sensors will be able to connect to the cloud through a single xGATEWAY HaLow, radically simplifying the installation of IoT systems and dramatically reducing infrastructure and operating costs.

xTAG HaLow Sensors and xGATEWAY HaLow will also leverage the NRC7292 and its ability to communicate over long distances (over one kilometer outdoor) and the superior material penetration by using sub gigahertz frequency to support easier deployment of IoT within large industrial and commercial spaces including warehouses, refineries, mines, hospitals, schools, military bases, and many others. An additional benefit of leveraging the NRC7292 is faster communications to the gateway and optimized power management: Sensors can sleep longer and wake for very short durations, maximizing battery life. This provides operators with the ability to use battery-powered xTAG HaLow Sensors for multi-year operation and to avoid costly sensor redeployments.

"Both companies are very excited to work together to provide IoT system operators with the most applicable and competitive industrial sensors with the added benefit of native IP support, easier network integration, and enhanced security," said Zac Freeman, VP of Sales & Marketing at NEWRACOM. Mark Janke, CEO, Deviceworx, said, "xGATEWAY HaLow and xTAG HaLow Sensors are the well-rounded solution for addressing various existing and emerging market needs in terms of affordability, scalability, and security. They are expected to be released early Q2 2022."

About NEWRACOM, Inc.

NEWRACOM, Inc., located in Lake Forest, California, U.S., has rapidly become a leading developer and supplier of IoT-enabled wireless connectivity chipsets. We specialize in providing a broad range of Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11ah and IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac/ax) that covers various connectivity needs in our lives. With our extensive and diverse Wi-Fi solutions, NEWRACOM enables customers with a "one-stop shop," offering a comprehensive solution that can serve multiple IoT applications including Smart Grid, Wearables, Smart Home and Office, Healthcare, and Industrial Automation. For more information, please visit online at http://www.newracom.com.

About Deviceworx Technologies, Inc.

Deviceworx Technologies Inc. is a Canadian privately held Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider. Deviceworx has built a variety of IoT Sensors, IoT Edge Devices and IoT Gateways supporting industrial applications, including machine monitoring in heavy industry, manufacturing and agriculture as well as commercial applications including environmental monitoring. Visit www.deviceworx.com for more information.

