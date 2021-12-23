NUGL Launches Kushstock Magazine and Multimedia Live Streaming & Video Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the “Company”), a search directory and multimedia platform for the cannabis industry, is pleased to announce its re-launch of NUGL Magazine in conjunction with Kushstock Festival.

NUGL has recently launched “Kushstock Magazine” under NUGL Media in conjunction with NUGL Magazine. Kushstock Magazine will complement Kushstock Festival, which is held quarterly in Adelanto, California by offering digital, print and video media to vendors and cannabis industry professionals, reaching new and existing consumers, attendees, and extending market reach opportunities.

“I wanted Kushstock to last forever and be ongoing throughout the year. Not only will we be throwing a festival every quarter, but we’ll have all the media assets of NUGL at our disposal, NUGL TV, and Kushstock Magazine to align our goals with. This will give Kushstock the ability to offer marketing opportunities like never before,” said Dr. K, founder of Kushstock Festival.

NUGL Magazine and the recent launch of NUGL TV https://www.nugl.com/nugltv , a video and streaming service, will work together to offer a wide range of content without censorship or interference for third party software providers.

“NUGL has always offered multiple platforms for marketing opportunities for cannabis brands and businesses. The future for NUGL is video and live streaming. Advertising sales have already seen growth with Kushstock Magazine, and I believe this is partially due to having our own uncensored video and live streaming platform. The platform gives us more flexibility and creative marketing ideas where advertisers see a better ROI on their marketing spend,” stated CEO CJ Melone.

NUGL Inc. has asked Arnold “Bigg A” White to serve as President of NUGL Media and Jessica Serrano as Head of Business Development and Sales for NUGL Media. NUGL Inc. also looks to complete its acquisition with Kaya Group in December 2021.

About Kushstock Festival, Kushstock Magazine

Founded in 2016, Kushstock is the world’s largest FREE legal cannabis festival and the 3rd licensed company in California to host a BCC Approved Prop 64 cannabis event since 2018. People travel from across the world for the bi-annual event put on by Dr. K, which involves art, music, wrestling, skating, glass blowing, and cannabis festivities.

The Kushstock Festival features FREE General Admission 21+ & VIP ticket options w/ Medicated Barbies VIP Lounge Access.

“Since our first festival in April 2016, we’ve grown from a little over 1,800 attendees to consistently hosting over 50,000+ since March 2018. We have welcomed visitors from 44 US states, as well as: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, El Salvador, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Sweden, and the UK.”

https://www.kushstock.life/ https://nuglmagazine.com/kushstock/

About Kaya Group

Kaya is Jamaica’s leading vertically-integrated medical cannabis company with diverse operations headquartered in Ocho Rios, which includes a licensed cultivation facility with over 70 genetics, a processing facility, three retail dispensaries, and conditional licenses to transport and operate therapeutic wellness spas. The Kaya Group was the first to open a medical cannabis retail location in Jamaica in March 2018 and has since established itself as a leading supplier and exporter of medical cannabis throughout the Caribbean and South America through its ganja franchise with Quantum Ventures in Punta Del Este, Uruguay. ( www.kayaherbhouse.com )

You can review all the latest features at nugl.com and nuglmagazine.com and download the new iOS and Android apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

