China Companion Animal Health Market Analysis & Research Report 2021-2028 by Type, Animal Type, Diagnosis Method, Product, Indication

The "China Companion Animal Health Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Medicine, Diagnostics), Animal Type (Dogs, Cats), Diagnosis Method, Product, Indication, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China companion animal health market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028

The key factors driving the market growth include rising initiatives by key market players, a growing pet population, and high usage of e-commerce channels.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the market in 2020. The adverse effects of the pandemic include supply chain bottlenecks, decreased sales & marketing initiatives, and dampened demand. However, pet ownership and expenditure continued to rise in the country during 2020.

Even during the pandemic, online sales of the pet industry showed accelerated growth after an initial slump, as reported by China Daily. Key factors identified for this growth include increasing per capita GDP and pet humanization. For instance, according to the World Bank estimates, per capita GDP in China, in 2020, was USD 10,500, notably greater than the per capita GDP of USD 8,066 in 2015 and USD 4,550 in 2010.



The rising pet population in China is a key factor driving the market growth. The RADII Media reported that in 2020, the popularity of cats as pets was growing rapidly across China. The main reason identified for this trend was cats being relatively low-maintenance pets as compared to pet dogs.

As per the Shanghai United Media Group, the preference for exotic and other companion animals is increasing among the young population in the country. Key factors fueling this growth include certain pets needing less upkeep as compared to dogs or horses. For example, geckos or small mammals require much less space, energy, and time from the pet owner as compared to mainstream pets.



Increasing usage of online channels for purchasing pet products is anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. China Daily reported that in 2019, online sales of the pet industry crossed 30 billion Yuan, or about USD 4.3 billion. 70% of the total sales were accounted for by e-commerce giants, such as Tmall and Taobao, as reported at Pet Fair Asia 2020.

Key market players leveraged this opportunity to strengthen their market presence. In February 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim, for instance, launched the first-of-its-kind flagship store by a multinational animal health company on Tmall for pet parasiticides. The store was launched to provide customers with a reliable and convenient online purchasing channel for the company's full range of pet parasiticides.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 China Companion Animal Health Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2020

3.3 China Companion Animal Health Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4 China Companion Animal Health Market Analysis Tools: Porter's

3.4.1 Supplier Power

3.4.2. Buyer Power

3.4.3. Substitution Threat

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.5 China Companion Animal Health Industry Analysis - PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)

3.5.1 Political/Legal Landscape

3.5.2 Economic Landscape

3.5.3 Social Landscape

3.5.4 Technology Landscape

3.6. Unmet Needs in Companion Animal Health Market

3.7. Pet Drug Development Analysis

3.8. Pipeline analysis

3.9. Access Path of Pet Medicine Market (U.S., Europe, APAC)

3.9.1. Regulatory Scenario for Drug Approval

3.9.2. Market Entry Strategies

3.9.2.1. Opportunity Analysis

3.9.2.2. Trends in the Pet Medicine Market

3.9.2.3. List of Major 5 Competitors Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Disease Prevalence

4.2 Current and Future Impact Analysis

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Players



Chapter 5 China Companion Animal Health Market: Segment Analysis, By Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.2 China Companion Animal Health Market, by Type, 2016 to 2028

5.3 Companion Animal Medicine

5.3.1 Companion Animal Medicine market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4 Companion Animal Diagnostics

5.4.1 Companion Animal Diagnostics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 China Companion Animal Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Animal Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Animal Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.2 China Companion Animal Medicine market, by Animal Type, 2016 to 2028

6.3 Dogs

6.4 Equine

6.5 Cats



Chapter 7 China Companion Animal Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Indication, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.2 China Companion Animal Medicine Market, by Indication, 2016 to 2028

7.3 Infectious Diseases

7.4 Non-Infectious Diseases

7.5 General Ailments



Chapter 8 China Companion Animal Medicine Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 China Companion Animal Medicine Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

8.3 Vaccines

8.4 Pharmaceuticals

8.5 Feed Additives



Chapter 9 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Animal Type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

9.1 Animal Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

9.2 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type, 2016 to 2028

9.3 Dogs

9.4 Equine

9.5 Cats



Chapter 10 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Indication, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.1 Indication Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

10.2 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, by Indication, 2016 to 2028

10.3 Infectious Diseases

10.4 Non-Infectious Diseases

10.5 General Ailments



Chapter 11 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market: Segment Analysis, By Diagnosis Method, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

11.1 Diagnosis Method Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

11.2 China Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Method, 2016 to 2028

11.3 Analytical Services

11.4 Diagnostic Imaging

11.5 Bacteriology

11.6 Pathology

11.7 Molecular Diagnostics

11.8 Immunoassays

11.9 Parasitology

11.10 Serology

11.11 Virology



Chapter 12 China Companion Animal Health Market - Competitive Analysis

12.1 Market Participant Categorization

12.2. List of Major Players in China Pet Medicine Market

12.3 List of Major Players in China Pet Diagnostics Market

12.4 List of Key Small Molecule Drugs

12.5 List of Blockbuster Pet Drugs



Chapter 13 China Companion Animal Health Market - Company Profiles

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco

Merck & Co. Inc.

Zoetis

Ceva

Virbac

Bimeda, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Randox Laboratories

