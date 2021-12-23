Matterport Names Peter Presunka as Chief Accounting Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Peter Presunka has joined the company as Chief Accounting Officer. Presunka will oversee Matterport's financial reporting, technical accounting, tax and corporate internal controls functions. He will also serve as the Principal Accounting Officer under SEC guidelines.



“Peter is a welcomed addition to the team,” said JD Fay, Chief Financial Officer of Matterport. “He has been working with us for nearly two years in a technical capacity already. Combining his deep technical accounting background, proven track record and existing experience with Matterport will help us support Matterport’s growth strategy, global expansion, and upcoming product launches.”

Presunka has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and technical services for private and publicly traded organizations. He joins Matterport from SOAProjects, Inc., where he was responsible for SEC reporting and technical account projects including revenue recognition, stock-based compensation, and purchase price accounting relating to acquisition transactions. Prior to SOAProjects, Inc., Presunka served in senior accounting roles at Lumileds LLC., KLA-Tencor, and TE Connectivity.

“I am thrilled to join Matterport at such a pivotal time for the business,” said Presunka. “I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s strategic growth and its continued expansion into new markets.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

