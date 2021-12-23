India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021-2028

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Normal Semen, Sexed), by Animal Type (Cattle, Swine), by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India veterinary artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 252.4 million by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2028

Increasing demand for milk and the growing number of semen stations in the country are the factors propelling the growth. Increasing disposable income in developing countries is expected to further fuel the market expansion.



Demand for domestic sexed semen over imported semen is further propelling the country's revenue. Brahma Genetics Facility by ABS India, established in 2017, was the first semen sexing lab in India. They provide sexed semen for Jersey, Holstein, Gir, Red Sindhi, Sahiwal, Crossbreeds, Mehsana & Murrah buffaloes.

The BAIF semen station is located in Maharashtra where Sex ULTRATM sperm sex sorting technology (U.S.) is being used for sorting of semen. Moreover, ABS India also opened a new plant in Uttar Pradesh in 2020 for semen sorting. The above-mentioned factors are expected to propel the revenue over the forecast period.



India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Report Highlights

The normal semen product was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020. This contribution is mainly due to the increased number of insemination procedures in the country and favorable government initiatives

The cattle held the largest revenue share of around 45% in 2020. The increasing cattle population and demand for dairy products from both developing and developed countries are boosting the growth

The NDDB segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the focus of the agency to increase the number of artificial insemination procedures as well as the production of HGM semen

By distribution channel, the government segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing initiatives. For instance, the state government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to establish semen sexing facilities in its A grade semen stations in the forthcoming years with a target to produce at least 3 lakh of sexed semen doses in the first two years

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2. Market Outlook

2.3. Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5. India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Industry Analysis - PEST

3.6 Regulatory Framework



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Outbreak

4.2 Recent Development & Strategic Outcomes



Chapter 5 India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market - Competitive Analysis

5.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging Players)

5.3 Public Companies

5.3.1 Company Market Share/Position Analysis

5.3.2 Competitive Dashboard Analysis

5.3.3 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

5.4 Private Companies

5.4.1 List of Key Emerging Companies

5.5 List of Semen Stations By State

5.6 List Of Dairy Processing Plants By State



Chapter 6 India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

6.3 Normal Semen

6.4 Sexed Semen



Chapter 7 India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Animal Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

7.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

7.3 Cattle

7.4 Buffalo

7.5 Swine

7.6 Sheep

7.7 Canine



Chapter 8 India Veterinary Artificial Insemination Market: Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis

8.1 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 to 2028 for the following:

8.3 Government

8.3.2 NDDB



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Polargeneticsindia

Genus plc. (ABS Global)

Zoetis Inc.

Paayas Milk producer Company Limited

National Dairy Development Board

IMV TECHNOLOGIES

Maahi Milk Producer Company Limited

Xcell Breeding & Livestock Services Private Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwmxnv