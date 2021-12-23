Terminus Capital Partners Acquires Pooled Investment Fund Software Company Delta Data

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Software Holdings, an enterprise software investment vehicle managed by Terminus Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of Delta Data, a leading FinTech company specializing in providing back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund, collective investment trust, and broader public pooled investment fund industry. Founded in 1985, Delta Data technology supports four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers.



“Pooled investment funds like mutual funds and collective investment trusts are a $35T industry with complex transfer and trading, data tracking, regulatory compliance, and counterparty management challenges. As the largest pure-play and full-suite provider in pooled fund administration software, Delta Data is uniquely positioned for leadership in this important and dynamic market. We look forward to partnering with everyone on the Delta Data team to maximize customer success, to drive profitable growth, and to achieve Delta Data’s vision of being the best pooled fund software company in the world,” says Alex Western, Managing Director at Terminus Capital Partners.

“Our company plans to leverage this partnership to invest in our infrastructure and support to stay on the vanguard of product delivery while strengthening the capabilities of our industry leading product portfolio. We were one of the few companies that recognized that our industry was in a state of flux several years ago and developed the tools that allow our clients to deliver greater scale with increased oversight and compliance. New client needs for collective investments, international oversight, and new industry compliance initiatives are easily managed with the platform we have developed. We are excited to partner with Terminus Capital Partners, given their enterprise software expertise, for Delta Data’s next phase of growth,” says Whitfield Athey, who will continue as CEO.

The company was acquired from Accel-KKR. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About TAP Software Holdings:

TAP Software Holdings is an investment vehicle established by Terminus Capital Partners and Petrus Asset Management Company. TAP Software seeks to acquire, improve, and manage leading enterprise software businesses.

About Terminus Capital Partners:

Terminus Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta, GA. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations playbook, and buy-and-build methodology, Terminus strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

About Delta Data:

Delta Data provides back-end solutions processing trillions of dollars in assets for the mutual fund industry, supporting four of the top 10 US banks, four of the top five US retirement recordkeepers, and four of the top five US investment managers. Delta Data’s industry-vetted SaaS integrated technology suite enables financial companies to control the dynamic environment of regulatory change and risk associated with internal and external data management.

Media Contact:

For Terminus Capital Partners or TAP Software Holdings: media@terminuscp.com

For Delta Data Software: slundin@bigfrontier.com