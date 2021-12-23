Global Operating Room Integration Market Report 2021-2028: Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component, Device Type, Application, End-use

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operating Room Integration Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Software, Services), By Device Type, By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global operating room integration market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

Increasing redevelopment projects and the adoption of advanced healthcare IT solutions in hospitals is a major factor boosting market growth. Operating Rooms (OR) are increasingly becoming complex and congested due to the requirement of devices during surgeries such as surgical lights, operating tables, and surgical displays. Integrated Operating Rooms (I-ORs) is becoming a solution for this complexity in ORs.



Though digitization was now high on the agendas of most companies, the COVID-19 pandemic speeded up the paradigm shift towards digitization in 2020. Besides, the trend towards digital ORs was also quickened up by the pandemic. Thus, the COVID-19 crisis created new opportunities to innovate and new ways to create value in the evolving healthcare world.

For instance, in March 2021, Olympus has introduced EASYSUITE, a next-generation OR integration solution, in the EMEA area. EASYSUITE features video management and routing, medical content management, procedure recording, and virtual collaboration. As a result, with the introduction of EASYSUITE, the company promoted digitalization in surgery and boosted its position in the EMEA territory.



The modern operating room provides consolidated data and offers access to audio and video and controls for all surgical devices at the central command station, allowing the surgeon to achieve various tasks efficiently without the prerequisite to move near the OR. Other advantages of OR integration are it minimizes manpower, maximizes OR efficiency, takes less surgical time procedure, and manages patient surgical records.



Most of the Minimally Invasive Surgeries (MIS) procedures such as TAVR, and EVAR, laparoscopic procedures are performed in hybrid integrated OR. Surging patient preference for MIS is boosting the market growth. MIS includes robotic surgery; laparoscopic surgeries that have a wide range of applications in the medical sector.



In addition, hospitals have shifted their preference towards advanced MIS procedures for diagnosing chronic diseases. The preference is due to the benefits that this procedure provides such as lower postoperative complication rates along with reduced hospital stay, less painful and offers fast recovery time. It also provides a high accuracy rate as compared to traditional open surgery. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to boost the demand for I-ORs over the forecast period.



The competitors operating in the market are focusing on other strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborative agreements to mark their presence in the market.



Operating Room Integration Market Report Highlights

OR integrated services are expected to witness the fastest growth rate in coming years owing to the growing demand from ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals.

The documentation management systems segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the associated benefits such as data management with minimal errors.

Demand for fully integrated solutions to automated surgical workflows is growing in accordance with the requirements to access all the necessary information on a single platform. This helps in expediting the surgical procedure and eliminates the need for various devices arranged all over in the operating room.

The orthopedic surgery segment is anticipated to show a lucrative CAGR owing to its growing demand. There is an increase in the number of cases of orthopedic conditions, including osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ligamentous knee injuries.

North America dominated the market as of 2020, which is attributable to supportive government initiatives promoting the adoption of surgical automation, telemedicine, and other advanced technologies to support the use of integrated solutions in operating rooms.

Market players are involved in extensive research for the development of cost-efficient and technologically advanced OR integration solutions. Subsequently, the introduction of such solutions is expected to provide the market with lucrative growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

Rising congestion in OR and demand to streamline surgical workflow

Increasing funding to improve OR infrastructure

Market Restraints Analysis

Lack of skilled healthcare professionals in emerging countries

High cost of implementation of integrated OR

Industry Analysis - Porter's

Operating Room Integration Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, Social and Technological)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Disease Prevalence Analysis

Current and Future Impact Analysis

Impact on Market Players

