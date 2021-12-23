U.S. Acids (Organic, Inorganic) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2021 - 2028

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Acids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Organic, Inorganic), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. acids market size is expected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2028. The market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

This growth is attributed to the rising product application scope in food and beverages. Growing utilization of the product in cattle feed to improve the milk production in the ruminants such as cow and sheep is another factor driving the market.



The market for inorganic acid is growing at a significant rate due to the rising consumption of fertilizers and agrochemicals in the agricultural industry. It is used in paper and pulp production for the generation of carbon dioxide, pH adjustments, and tall oil splitting. It is also used to make a protective layer over a metal workpiece such as silver, aluminum, tin, steel, and cadmium.



Organic acids are used in the agricultural system to improve soil, promote plant growth, and controls diseases. It is also used to enhance decomposition, increase soil humus formation, and release plant nutrients. In the personal care and cosmetic industry, it is used to adjust pH concentrations in products and remove dead cells.

It is used in acne and anti-aging creams as it helps to reduce wrinkles, decrease blemishes, provide an even skin tone and a smooth skin texture. Its demand for food and beverages is expected to increase owing to its growing penetration in the meat, poultry, and seafood industries. This is expected to boost product demand over the forecast period.



The majority of the players operating in the development and advancement of acids are highly competitive, with the majority of the companies focusing on the development of new products with eco-friendly characteristics and catering to a broader application market. These factors are poised to reflect substantial growth of butyric, malic, and benzoic acids, among others in the market space.



U.S. Acids Market Report Highlights

The market is expected to witness significant revenue-based CAGR of 5.4% owing to rising product demand in several end-use industries such as animal feed, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care

The organic acid segment dominated the industry in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 70.0%, considering the high demand for citric, acetic, formic, lactic, ascorbic, succinic, propionic, and fumaric acids

Inorganic acids are widely used in the agriculture sector having a percentage share of more than 39% in 2020 due to high demand in the production of agricultural pesticides

The strong presence of animal feed and feed additive manufacturing companies, especially in developing economies is anticipated to positively influence the demand for the market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. Acids Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Acids Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.8 U.S. Acids Market: Business Environment Analysis

3.9 U.S. Acids Market: Macro Economic Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Acids Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

4.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2028 for the Following:

4.2.1 Organic

4.2.1.1 U.S. Organic Acids Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Tons) (USD Billion)

4.2.1.2 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.2.1.3 Food & Beverages

4.2.1.4 Pharmaceutical

4.2.1.5 Animal Feed

4.2.1.6 Chemical Manufacturing

4.2.1.7 Agriculture

4.2.1.8 Consumer Goods

4.2.1.9 Lubricants

4.2.1.10 Others

4.2.2 Inorganic

4.2.2.1 U.S. Inorganic Acids Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Million Tons) (USD Billion)

4.2.2.2 Agriculture

4.2.2.3 Paints & Coatings

4.2.2.4 Textiles

4.2.2.5 Petroleum

4.2.2.6 Metalworking

4.2.2.7 Wastewater Treatment

4.2.2.8 Chemical Manufacturing

4.2.2.9 Pulp & Paper



Chapter 5. U.S. Acids Market: Competitive Analysis

5.1 Key Global Players & Recent Development

5.2 Vendor Landscape

5.2.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

5.2.2 List of Key Manufacturers

5.2.3 List of Potential End-Users

5.3 Competitive Environment

5.4 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)



Chapter 6. U.S. Acids Market: Company Profiles

Adisseo

Ajinomotoco., Inc.

Akzo Nobel Nv

Basf Se

Basic Chemical Solutions Llc

Cargill Inc.

Navin Fluorine International Limited

Pvs Chemicals, Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

The Dow Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rz38z