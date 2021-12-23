New Insights on Business Architecture Revealed in Upcoming Book 'Strategy to Reality' by Author Whynde Kuehn

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally recognized business thought leader and author Whynde Kuehn announced today her upcoming book, "Strategy to Reality: Making the Impossible Possible for Business Architects, Change Makers and Strategy Execution Leaders". Slated for distribution in 2022 by Morgan James Publishing, Whynde's book unpacks the discipline of business architecture by examining varied perspectives and experiences gleaned from her decades of practical and successful engagements with enterprise leaders. Whynde explains, "My goal is to provide my readers with the straight talk that clarifies, simplifies, and humanizes business architecture, thereby making it practical and actionable. That's the beauty of business architecture. It provides a shared language that facilitates understanding among various stakeholders to align their common goals—a central piece needed for the creation of transformative experiences."

Whynde has a distinguished track record in successful team building worldwide. She is a highly sought-after business architecture expert and self-described boots-on-the-ground leader who has worked with an extensive array of organizations—from Fortune 500 companies, governmental and non-profit organizations to social enterprises, start-ups, and cross-sector initiatives. She described "Strategy to Reality" as a "one-of-a-kind manifesto designed for aspiring and established business architects, executives, and leaders to embolden their strategy execution within organizations and ecosystem design." Whynde's book is timely, as organizations face challenges to execute their strategies more quickly and effectively than ever before. "Often, businesses are missing the all-important middle that exists between strategy and execution," Whynde remarked.

Morgan James Publishing will release "Strategy to Reality" in e-book format in spring 2022, with hardcopy distribution expected in bookstores by early fall 2022.

About Whynde Kuehn

Whynde Kuehn is a long-time business architecture pioneer, practitioner, educator, author, acknowledged global thought leader, and community builder. She has extensive experience in enterprise transformation and planning. With a strong track record of creating successful teams that become embedded into their organizations, one of her most recognized competencies is helping clients build their business architecture practices.

Whynde is the Founder and Managing Director of New York-based S2E Transformation Inc. and creator of Biz Arch Mastery, a dedicated online platform offering coaching and resources to simplify business architecture and facilitate its practical usage. She is also a Fellow with the Institute for Digital Transformation, Co-Founder at Business Architecture Associates, Senior Consultant for Cutter Consortium, and a Co-Founder of the Business Architecture Guild, where she has held several leadership roles including Board Member, Editorial Board Chair, and Academic Committee Chair. Whynde lives in Norway, where she proudly brings her bold New York spirit, Wisconsin heart, and global ambition for adventure and possibility.

