Worldwide Luxury Massage Chair Industry to 2025 - Growing Work-Related Stress is Driving the Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This publisher has monitored the luxury massage chair market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $242.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report the luxury massage chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions and rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.



The luxury massage chair market analysis includes End-User and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The luxury massage chair market is segmented as below:

By End-User

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

This study identifies the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The report luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:

Luxury massage chair market sizing

Luxury massage chair market forecast

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury massage chair market vendors that include AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the luxury massage chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AJX. Inc

Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Family Inada Co. Ltd.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.

Medical Breakthrough

OSIM International Pte. Ltd.

OTA World LLC

Panasonic Corp.

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qniw00