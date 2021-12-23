Worldwide Luxury Massage Chair Industry to 2025 - Growing Work-Related Stress is Driving the Market

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This publisher has monitored the luxury massage chair market and according to this report it is poised to grow by $242.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The report the luxury massage chair market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions and rise in the number of massage parlors and physiotherapy clinics.
The luxury massage chair market analysis includes End-User and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.
The luxury massage chair market is segmented as below:
By End-User
- Residential
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographical Landscape
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
This study identifies the proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury massage chair market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The report luxury massage chair market covers the following areas:
- Luxury massage chair market sizing
- Luxury massage chair market forecast
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury massage chair market vendors that include AJX. Inc, Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Medical Breakthrough, OSIM International Pte. Ltd., OTA World LLC, Panasonic Corp., and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the luxury massage chair market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
- Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AJX. Inc
- Aojiahua Intelligent Health Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- Family Inada Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Health Tech Inc.
- JSB Health & Fitness Pvt. Ltd.
- Medical Breakthrough
- OSIM International Pte. Ltd.
- OTA World LLC
- Panasonic Corp.
- Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co. Ltd.
10. Appendix
