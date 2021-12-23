Crypterium launches Choise.com, a MetaFi one-click-away solution for the next billion DeFi users

London, UK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Crypterium, the crypto banking app with over 650,000 clients in over 170 countries, is building Choise.com. Choise.com is the most innovative crypto solution in the world that combines all the benefits of CeFi and DeFi (centralised and decentralized finance) services in one system. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi ecosystem Charism, a suite of products (non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, transaction builder, decentralized derivatives, and other solutions).

Such integration will allow anyone — even the newest crypto novice — to take advantage of farming, decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and other benefits at the press of a button. The internal protocol will make it possible to implement previously unavailable solutions, all without requiring users to switch blockchains or install endless amounts of applications. Everything is available in a single customizable app interface. Charism marks the reveal of Crypterium’s Choise.com ecosystem, as it enables users to choose between methods of use.

“We have combined our Crypterium CeFi and Charism DeFi solutions in the Choise.com product to make DeFi adoption much easier for 100 million users worldwide. We bridge the best of CeFi with the best of DeFi to become accessible and to earn more. Choise.com is the next step in Crypterium’s strategy — enabling users to have a choice between CEX and DEX. We did the fully first MetaFi solution created to break borders between CeFi and DeF focused on maximizing EARN and cross-chain,” said Crypterium CEO Vladimir Gorbunov.

https://crypterium.com

https://choise.com