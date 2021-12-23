Life On Earth, Inc. Signs Purchase Agreement With CareClix Holdings, Inc.

New York, NY, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life on Earth Inc, (OTC Pink: LFER) (LFER or “The Company”), a technology and software company, has signed the Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with CareClix Holdings, Inc. (CareClix) to acquire the four CareClix subsidiaries (CareClix Group) in order to expand into the Telemedicine and Medical Software Services industry. The group of companies under the CareClix Group will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries. The subsidiaries consist of the Telemedicine medical services company, the direct-to-consumer company, software-as-a-platform company, and the RPM (remote patient monitoring) company. More information to follow on the details of the different operating entities and their functions. Please visit the company’s website for more information: https://www.careclix.com .

Mahmood Khan, LFER CEO added “Now that we have signed the SPA for the CareClix acquisition, we will be following through with the final logistics including required filings and registrations that coincide with a transaction of this type. Our legal and accounting teams will be directing both companies to make sure everything is in compliance so we can move forward with our growth plans for 2022 and beyond.”

Charles Scott, CareClix Holdings, Inc, Chairman of the Board, added “Our executive leadership already works well together, which is always a factor in transactions of this kind. The degree to which LFER executive leaders share the CareClix vision for telemedicine and more importantly the digital health future, is a huge confidence booster. We look forward to growing Life on Earth to the benefit of all our shareholders.”

About Life on Earth Inc.

Life on Earth, Inc. (LFER) is a cloud enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the enterprise operations safe, compliant and manageable. The products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. For more information, please visit our corporate website - www.lifeonearthinc.com. Investors and corporate inquiries, please contact: info@lifeonearthinc.com | (646) 844-9897.

About CareClix Holdings, Inc.

CareClix Holdings, Inc is a telemedicine software and services company centered around the CareClix® virtual telehealth platform. The CareClix Group of companies provides software applications coupled with medical services enabling patients to receive care anytime at anyplace. CareClix' suite of services are trusted by some of the best names in healthcare with more than 20 million individuals in the U.S. and 35 other countries currently having access to CareClix's platform and services. CareClix Inc., CareClix Services, Inc., CareClix RPM, Inc., and MyCareClix, Inc., are each a wholly-owned subsidiary of CareClix Holdings, Inc., f.k.a. Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.