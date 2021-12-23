Global Television Industry Trends and Opportunities 2021-2025: Increasing Demand for UHD Televisions

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Television Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global television market is projected to grow by $70.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising popularity of large-display televisions and product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization. The study identifies the increasing demand for UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Technology UHD HD

By Display Size Up to 43 inches 55-64 inches 48-50 inches Greater than 65 inches

By Display Type LCD OLED

By Geographical Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading television market vendors that include:

FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Skyworth Group Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.

VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc.

Also, the television market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk1rg4