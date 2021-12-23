Jared Merves Joins CUMULUS MEDIA as SVP, Digital

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) has named Jared Merves to serve as Senior Vice President, Digital, reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Mary Berner effective January 18, 2022.



In this post, Merves will lead and further shape the Company’s digital strategy with a focus on generating revenue across multiple Cumulus Media platforms and channels.

Merves has more than 15 years of experience leading innovation and increasing revenue, market share, and profitability across media organizations. A proven leader in digital revenue growth strategies, audience monetization, and branded content, Merves was most recently Chief Revenue Officer of Distributed Media Lab, which had acquired Wundervue, a company he founded to support media companies and advertising agencies in their digital transformation, operations, product development, and growth opportunities. Previously, Merves was Chief Digital Officer of Belo and Company in Dallas. Merves also held significant digital roles at Tegna and Cars.com.

“Jared has been at the forefront of digital media throughout his career and has helped many companies propel their businesses forward through innovation,” said Mary Berner, President and CEO of Cumulus Media. “Digital has been a critical and successful pillar of our business strategy, and Jared brings the experience, creativity and technical expertise to build on that foundation and catapult us to the next level.”

“Cumulus Media is a leading player in the growing market for all forms of audio,” said Merves. “I’m thrilled to be joining such a talented team as we drive accelerated digital revenue and pursue opportunities across the multi-dimensional space.”

