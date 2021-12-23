Proactive news headines including BioLargo, Phunware, Nextech AR Solutions, Clean Air Metals and Alternus Energy

New York, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

BioLargo says its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator eliminates multiple PFAS compounds in testing with client water click here

Phunware to bring its Smart Solutions to Asia via partnership with Singapore-based PrimusTech click here

Nextech AR Solutions announces signing of multiple AR eCommerce deals across a variety of industries click here

Clean Air Metals ends third quarter with C$1.9M in working capital to advance Ontario project click here

Milestone Scientific inks deal with Andau Medical to distribute STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System in the US and Canada click here

Nextech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg buys more shares in the open market, updates on 2022 plans click here

Numinus Wellness hails Health Canada on SAP amendments to expand potential access to psychedelic medicines click here

Power REIT (NYSE-A:PW) obtains $20M debt financing facility to drive rapid growth click here

Empower Clinics appoints Jennifer Archibald as chief financial officer of the company click here

Alternus Energy strengthens position in Polish market with 13 MW solar acquisition click here

Japan Gold reflects on "most productive year" as it strengthens its Barrick Alliance and adds new ground in Japan click here

Newrange Gold exercises its option to acquire the Western Fold property near Red Lake, Ontario click here

Vuzix delivers its latest pre-production units for waveguide-based head-mounted display to Tier-1 aerospace firm click here

