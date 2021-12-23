Ress Life Investments A/S: Major shareholder announcements pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 23 December 2021

Corporate Announcement 45/2021

Major shareholder announcements pursuant to section 30 of the Capital Markets Act.

Ress Life Investments A/S has received notifications that:

Volvo Personvagnars Pensionsstiftelse holds more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. On 23 December 2021, Volvo Personvagnars Pensionsstiftelse has acquired 7,508 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,754,000 corresponding to 5.41% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Helga Liselott Tham holds less than 5% of the share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S. Following the share capital increase of Ress Life Investments A/S announced on 23 December 2021, Helga Liselott Tham holds 6,711 shares in Ress Life Investments A/S with a total nominal value of EUR 3,355,500 corresponding to 4.83% of the total share capital and voting rights in Ress Life Investments A/S.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel +46 8 545 282 27

Attachment