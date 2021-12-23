Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”)

23 December 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 23 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 255,091 Ordinary shares at a price of 83.9p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 148,325,478 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3935 4186