Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”)
23 December 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 23 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 255,091 Ordinary shares at a price of 83.9p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 148,325,478 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3935 4186