Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, Emperor Energy, Strategic Elements and Kinetiko Energy

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) has resumed drilling ahead of schedule as it targets depth extensions related to historic bonanza gold grades that sparked an 1800s gold rush at the Blackwood Goldfield Joint Venture Project in Victoria. Click here

Emperor Energy Ltd (ASX:EMP) continues to progress the Judith Gas Project offshore Victoria towards commercial production of gas in 2027 or earlier with the receipt of fully processed seismic data enhancing the certainty of interpretation. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) will enter 2022 in a healthy position after achieving multiple development and program milestones across the Autonomous Security Vehicle (ASV), Autonomous CBRN Agent Detection and Autonomous Mining applications under development. Click here

Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO)’s subsidiary Afro Energy Pty Ltd has entered a 50/50 joint venture (JV) agreement terms sheet with Vutomi Energy Pty Ltd to produce and sell electrical energy to third-party private sector off-takers. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) has completed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) and along with its recent placement has now raised A$6,930,563, including A$6.5 million under the placement and A$430,563 under the SPP. Click here

Rubix Resources Ltd (ASX:RB6) has made its debut on the ASX. Click here

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) has made strong progress across its exploration and development operations at Woodlark Gold Project in Papua New Guinea, with strong upside potential identified. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has discovered several bedrock gold anomalies through aircore drilling at Tyrell and Hodges prospects of the Silver Swan Project in Western Australia. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has bulked up its total gold resource estimate by 54.9% to 9.6 million ounces for its flagship Estelle Project in Alaska’s prolific Tintina Gold Province. Click here

SenSen Networks Ltd (ASX:SNS, OTCQB:SNNSF) continues its strong run of recent government contracts, securing the latest with Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to deploy its sensor AI-powered curbside management solutions. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has been given the first approved drilling application of any type for a helium well in Colorado, USA. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has delivered an impressive 73% increase in the mineral resource for its Ta Khoa Nickel Project in northern Vietnam, bringing the asset up to 485,000-tonnes of nickel with strong upside potential. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) has concluded the drilling and formation evaluation operations for the Bambo-1ST1 well offshore The Gambia. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has in-licensed the rights to a novel monoclonal antibody that targets the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) peptide, according to Edison, which has released a market update detailing the company’s progress and long-term outlook. Click here

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD, OTCQB:ZLDAF)’s open-label dose-escalation trial results in chronic non-cancer pain patients have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Pain And Therapy. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has welcomed a call from Austrian Minister for Agriculture, Regions and Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger to accelerate the domestic extraction of raw materials to make Austria more independent of imports. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has initiated an executive search for a new chief financial officer (CFO) after Michael Naylor, also an executive director for BGL, opted to transition into a non-executive role. Click here

Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign comprising 31 holes for a total of 2,161 metres at the Rover Gold Project in WA. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)’s prospective farm-in partner IGO Newsearch Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IGO Ltd (ASX:IGO), has decided to proceed with the next stage of a farm-in agreement, where it will manage AZY's Paterson Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Click here

