Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”)

23 December 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 23 December the Company purchased for cancellation 276,492 Ordinary shares at a price of 110.3p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 160,964,976 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3935 4186



