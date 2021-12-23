Associa Real Property Management Named Top Residential Management Company by Columbus Business First Magazine

Dublin, OH, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management has been ranked #1 on Columbus Business First’s list of the Largest Central Ohio Residential Property Management Companies.

Columbus Business First ranks the largest managers of residential properties in central Ohio – including Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties – by the total number of residential units managed. Associa Real Property Management beat out 26 competing companies by virtue of managing more than 180 communities consisting of apartments, condominiums, and single-family homes.

“Central Ohio is home to more than 2 million residents, and our team is proud to be recognized as the trusted management agent of the communities so many of those individuals call home,” said Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “Our team consistently delivers expert management and customized services to our client properties. We will celebrate this accomplishment as we continue to meet our goal of building trusted partnerships that bring maximum value to association boards throughout our region.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30