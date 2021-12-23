English Dutch

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 23 December 2021 – 7:00 PM CET

Disclosure of received notification of The Capital Group Companies

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (“CGC”).

Notification of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

On 21 December 2021, Fagron received a notification that as a result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights, the shareholding of CGC fell below the disclosure threshold of 3% on 9 November 2021.

The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

On 21 December 2021, CGC held a total of 0 voting rights (0%).

CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company (“CRMC”) and Capital Bank & Trust Company. CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc., which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies: Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K.

The notification of CGC can be viewed via this link on https://investors.fagron.com/.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

