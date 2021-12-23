Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQGM: AMRN), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQGS: BMRN), InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQGM: AMRN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against Amarin alleging that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was an increasingly high risk that certain of Amarin’s patents would be invalidated; (ii) the Company’s litigation was preventing it from effectuating a successful takeover; (iii) Defendants were downplaying the true threat the ongoing Abbreviated New Drug Applications ("ANDA") litigation posed to the Company’s business and future prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQGS: BMRN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of BioMarin alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (ii) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

InnovAge Holding Inc. (NASDAQGS: INNV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against INNV alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that certain of INNV’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (ii) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; (iii) that, as a result, there as a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint has been filed against ZEV alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; (ii) accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial position and/or prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

