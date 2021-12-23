GDA Capital partners with RENOVI, Decentraland & Metaverse Group to launch ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’ startup competition

London, UK , Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital asset firm GDA Capital partners with NFT architectural marketplace RENOVI, leading Metaverse Decentraland, and the Metaverse investment fund Metaverse Group to launch the ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’ - a new, first of its kind, buildathon competition for architects, 3D designers and developers where entrants can win a suite of prizes ranging from software, parcels of land in Decentraland, and Renovi tokens to the value of $50k.



The Metaverse Group, the world's first vertically integrated real estate company, will showcase the winning designs on the Metaverse Group’s property in Decentraland. Participants can build an experience up to a 2x2 estate build.

Aimed at university students, and architectural & design professionals from all over the world, the competition will challenge entrants to create virtual infrastructure designs in categories including buildings, museums, NFT galleries, casinos and festival grounds as well as play to earn or play to learn games and upload them onto RENOVI’s architecture and design optimized marketplace.

All participants will have a chance to win a number of prizes including a parcel of land granted by the Decentraland Foundation, $50,000 of RENOVI tokens, as well as software subscriptions to design tools like Adobe and other key software programs.



Winners will be chosen by judges and sponsors made up of leading figures in the architecture and crypto industries. Judges’ names will be announced over the coming weeks.

The ‘Next Top Metaverse Build’ competition will be open for entries on 30th January and will accept entries until the 31st of March. Detailed tutorials and information about the competition will follow soon.

Together with the various prizes mentioned, all entries uploaded on the marketplace will be available for purchase with the proceeds going to the contestants.

Co-founder at RENOVI, Andy Charalambous, said: “We are calling for all talented architecture students, 3D designers, game developers and metaverse enthusiasts to come join us for this unique Metaverse Build competition on the RENOVI platform.

“We have set aside $50,000 in RNVI tokens and will be giving software subscriptions to talented students participating in the competition. This contest is about giving back and empowering both upcoming and established designers, and we are thrilled to have such premier partners such as Decentraland and the Metaverse group join us in this pursuit.”

GDA Capital Co-Founder, Michael Gord, said: “We are witnessing a Metaverse revolution that is going to be bigger than the dot.com boom or the Internet. This is a unique opportunity for early adopters to become part of modern history. The RENOVI marketplace is the perfect platform to showcase your Metaverse build.”

Metaverse Group CEO, Lorne Sugarman, said: “We are excited to work with the next generation of students and architects to identify leading designs that can be displayed on our portfolio of land across Metaverses and used for experiences that can bring multinational enterprises into the metaverse economy.”

Decentraland Community & Events Lead, Sam Hamilton, said: This year has seen unprecedented growth in Decentraland and this competition is focused on ensuring this momentum continues in the new year and brings a large number of new builders to the metaverse. We are thrilled to be working with GDA Capital, Renovi, and the Metaverse Group to provide resources that cultivates and nurtures the next wave of eager blockchain developers, designers, and users.

As traditional institutions begin to invest and build in the metaverse, RENOVI is positioning itself as the premier marketplace for all things infrastructure in the virtual space. The possibilities to build are endless, from mansions designed for Avatars to NFT galleries and large convention centers. RENOVI is a one-stop platform for virtual-infrastructure focused NFT’s.

The Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of publicly traded Tokens.com, made the headlines this month after it sold a $2.43M piece of virtual land in Decentraland’s highly desirable Fashion Street. The deal was covered by all major mainstream media and drew major attention to the Metaverse in the Western world.



About RENOVI



Launched in 2021, RENOVI is the first NFT marketplace created for architects, 3D designers and developers. NFTs within RENOVI can be used for artistic and collection purposes, with actual items also being made available to the metaverse. The secure platform has been developed by a team of senior leaders within the design, property, tech, finance and legal professions. https://www.renovi.io

About Decentraland

Decentraland provides an infrastructure to support a shared virtual world, also known as a metaverse. It consists of a decentralized ledger for land ownership, a protocol for describing the content of each land parcel, and a peer-to-peer network for user interactions. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. For more information, please visit: https://decentraland.org

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s Crypto Valley, also owns an 8 figure real estate portfolio across many leading worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly traded company (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTC US: SMURF), is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.io or Tokens.com.

About GDA Capital

GDA Capital performs advisory services for digital asset companies, including go-to-market strategies, partnerships PR, community, tokenomics development. GDA Capital’s team has vast experience taking brand new technologies to market, as well as helping existing companies accelerate their growth. For more information please visit https://gda.capital/

