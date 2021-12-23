TREBOR RX CORP. CAREGuard+™ with ZENGuard™ technology has best in class, Viral Filtration Efficiency of 99.99%+

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the FIFTH -- and potentially subsequent -- waves of COVID/OMICRON hit Canada and other jurisdictions around the world, Ontario-based TREBOR RX CORP., manufacturer of CAREGuard+™ with ZENGuard™ technology (Health Canada authorize #329587), are in production, Masks can be ordered online at info@treborrx.com or picked up at our facility in Collingwood, ON.



CAREGuard+™ offers the best filtration efficiency at 99.99%+ against viruses and bacteria. The new antimicrobial CAREGuard+™ 4 ply mask kills airborne pathogens.

After an exhaustive testing process by Canadian medical testing laboratories, CAREGuard+™ 4 ply mask conforms to, or exceeds standards related to breathability, skin irritation, pathogen deactivation, bacterial and viral filtration efficiency and SAFETY. As a result of the IO review, Health Canada has authorized CAREGuard+ manufactured by TREBOR RX CORP.

CAREGuard+™ 4ply mask offers superior protection for not only healthcare and frontline workers but students and staff in schools, workplaces, restaurants, commercial spaces, sport complexes, entertainment facilities and general public.

About TREBOR RX CORP.



TREBOR RX CORP. is a Canadian success story that began when the first wave of COVID hit our country in the winter of 2020. TREBOR President Brenda Elliott, CEO George Irwin and VP Bryan Gray -- business partners -- used their extensive experience in the toy manufacturing sector to pivot and very quickly address critical shortages of PPE facing Canadian healthcare workers. In 18 short months, TREBOR RX built a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Collingwood, Ontario and has been highly active in the research and development of superior and innovative PPE solutions. TREBOR RX CORP. operates TREBOR RX WEST, an Alberta PPE manufacturing facility and is entering the international marketplace with Canadian-made innovations and products.

INNOVATION FOR A SAFER WORLD

Our Mission “To make lives safer by making a difference every day”

For more information, contact:

Info@treborrx.com



