Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 23 December 2021, purchased
74,000 shares at NOK 1.866 each in RomReal Ltd.
Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding
companies 5,169,488 shares in RomReal Ltd.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act”
RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag
| Source: RomReal RomReal
City Of Hamilton, BERMUDA
