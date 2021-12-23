Global Security Transport’s Heath Fernald to Take PPO-QM Exam

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Security Transport, a subsidiary of One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, is pleased to announce that Heath Fernald, has had his service record validated and will be taking the PPO-QM (Private Patrol Operator-Qualified Manager) exam.



“We thank the state of California BSIS office in Sacramento for their quick turnaround in approving the application and additional information requested. Having Heath qualified will be a critical component in the future of GSTC, where we need the qualification for transporting water and our future grows. As mentioned previously, the Metaverse is just one element of what One World Universe is all about,” stated Jerry C. Craig CEO.

Mr. Fernald has over 20 years of highly trained military experience. He recently retired as a Master Sergeant. Heath’s personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (w/ four gold stars), Navy Achievement Medal (w/ one gold star) and Combat Action Ribbon. In 2004, after deployed a second time to Iraq, he was lead instructor at the Iraqi Border School. In 2005 he served as Drill Instructor and quickly rose to Battalion Drill Master. Between 2009-2010 he was deployed to eastern Afghanistan where he served as an Operations Chief of an Embedded Training Team. In 2011 he served as an Instructor/Combat Marksman Trainer and Coach. From 2014-2016 he received working orders to the Amphibious Combat Vehicles only to close out his military career as both a Logistics and Operations Chief.

The company continues to deliver much anticipated and promised updates throughout the month of December and will continue into 2022. One World plans for a very busy final week going into the new year.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

