U.S. Global Investors Funds to Pay Year-End Distributions

San Antonio, TX, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. announces that six of the mutual funds it manages will pay 2021 income dividend and/or capital gains distributions.

The record date is December 22, 2021, the ex-dividend date is December 23, 2021, and the payable date is December 27, 2021.

Shareholders should be aware that the distributions of dividends and/or capital gains will reduce each fund’s net asset value (NAV) by the amount of the distribution. Market activity may also impact a fund’s NAV on the ex-dividend date, so the total change in a fund’s NAV may be more or less than its distribution.

Shareholders with automatic reinvestment will receive their distribution in the form of additional shares at the closing prices on December 23, 2021, while others will receive their distribution by check. The distributions do not affect the fund’s total return.

The following is a list of the per share distribution amounts by fund.

Fund Income dividend per share Short-term capital gains per share Long-term capital gains per share China Region Fund (USCOX) - $0.538823 $0.741454 Emerging Europe Fund (EUROX) $0.056237 - - Global Resources Fund (PSPFX) $1.072804 - - Gold and Precious Metals Fund (USERX) $0.251015 - - Global Luxury Goods Fund (USLUX) $0.206617 $2.850441 $0.368011 World Precious Minerals Fund (UNWPX) $1.851030 - -

Fund distributions are not directly correlated with short-term fund performance. This information is not intended as tax advice. Investors should consult a tax advisor with questions regarding their individual tax liability.

Please consider carefully a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a fund prospectus by visiting www.usfunds.com or by calling 1-800-US-FUNDS (1-800-873-8637). Read it carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor. U.S. Global Investors is the investment adviser.

All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be appropriate to every investor. There is no guarantee that the funds will declare dividends in the future or that, if declared, will remain at current levels or increase over time.

Stock markets can be volatile and share prices can fluctuate in response to sector-related and other risks as described in the fund prospectus. Foreign and emerging market investing involves special risks such as currency fluctuation and less public disclosure, as well as economic and political risk. By investing in a specific geographic region, a regional fund’s returns and share price may be more volatile than those of a less concentrated portfolio. The Emerging Europe Fund invests more than 25% of its investments in companies principally engaged in the oil & gas or banking industries. The risk of concentrating investments in this group of industries will make the fund more susceptible to risk in these industries than funds which do not concentrate their investments in an industry and may make the fund’s performance more volatile.