Sean K. McQuaid Named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in St Petersburg, FL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sean K. McQuaid of Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas has been named one of the Top 3 Best Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg, FL. Three Best Rated® used a rigorous 50-point inspection scale to promulgate the Top 3 Personal Injury Lawyers in St. Petersburg. Three Best Rated® utilizes an inspection scale that takes into account customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence. At Three Best Rated®, they believe customers deserve only the best, so they strive to deliver findings to help customers connect with the top professionals in their fields.

Mr. McQuaid is undoubtedly dedicated to helping his clients achieve the best possible results. Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas is an extension of the firm Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. and has over 60 years of experience. Since their foundation in 1958, they have been offering exceptional legal advocacy to individuals and businesses for cases involving auto accidents, personal injury, and wrongful death. McQuaid & Douglas represent clients throughout Florida and offer free consultations.

Sean McQuaid has been one of the leading Personal Injury attorneys in the St. Petersburg area since joining the firm immediately after law school in 2000. He is currently the President of the firm Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Mr. McQuaid is an experienced personal injury attorney distinguished for his professional accomplishments and bold, competitive approach to practicing law.

Sean K. McQuaid consistently wins awards and accolades that preserve his title as one of the top personal injury lawyers in St. Petersburg. Since 2014, he has been named a Florida Super Lawyer in Plaintiff's Personal Injury law. He has also been repeatedly recognized by Florida Trend Legal Elite. Sean's commitment to excellence and dedication to service are evident in presiding over the firm and serving as the St. Petersburg Bar Association president from 2020 through 2021. Mr. McQuaid is a member of the Florida Bar, the Bar of the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the St. Petersburg Bar Association, the Hillsborough Bar Association, the Clearwater Bar Association, and various other legal affiliations.

Sean began his legal studies at Stetson University College of Law in 1997 and graduated with his Juris Doctor and Masters in Business Administration degrees. As an involved and high-achieving student, Sean was a member of the Moot Court Board from 1998 to 2000. During those years, he gained courtroom experience under his belt, participating in national competitions across the country. Prior to Stetson, Sean attended Princeton University from 1993-1997 to complete his undergraduate studies.

Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid and Douglas believe that every client is their most important client. Their legal counsel is so highly sought out because of their commitment to helping every client achieve the best possible outcome in legal matters. For more information about Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid and Douglas, you can visit their website www.727injury.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300.

