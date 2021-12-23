Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces Appointment of Inese Lowenstein to Board of Directors

LOWELL, Mass., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, is pleased to welcome Inese Lowenstein to its Board of Directors.



“We are very excited to welcome Inese, an experienced Life Science business leader in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) field to our board of directors,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Spignesi. “She has held leadership positions at Danaher Corporation (“Danaher”), SCIEX, Merck KGaA, and EMD Millipore and has a track record of delivering strong results by building highly performing teams and driving commercial execution, customer-focused innovation, and strategic M&A. Her passion for creating engaged and inclusive corporate culture and her deep expertise in the life sciences industry will be invaluable as we pursue our vision of becoming the trusted standard in the global microbial quality control (MQC) marketplace.”

“I am honored to join the board at Rapid Micro Biosystems and excited to be part of a growing team developing technology solutions that support the quality manufacturing of pharmaceutical products,” said Lowenstein.

Lowenstein has been at Danaher for five years, currently serving in a part time role as Senior Talent Advisor. Prior to her current role, she was President of SCIEX, a Danaher company, where she enhanced the organization’s innovation and commercial execution capabilities. Lowenstein has over 20 years of cross-industry and international experience and a strong leadership background in sales, marketing, product management and general management. Prior to prior to joining Danaher, she held roles of increasing responsibility at Merck KGaA and EMD Millipore, most recently as Executive Vice President, Head of Display Materials Business Unit.

