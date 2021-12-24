Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

English Dutch French

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021 ), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 27 400 shares during the period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 28 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 December 2021 6 000 38.55 38.72 38.40 231 300 17 December 2021 8 000 38.28 38.62 37.90 306 240 20 December 2021 13 400 37.41 37.70 37.10 501 294 21 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 27 400 - - - 1 038 834









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 16 December 2021 8 801 38.92 39.26 38.72 342 535 17 December 2021 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 December 2021 5 400 37.64 37.78 37.50 203 256 21 December 2021 8 599 37.95 38.36 37.64 326 332 22 December 2021 5 800 38.66 38.94 38.38 224 228 Total 28 600 - - - 1 096 351

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 58 810 shares. On 22 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 191 770 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.28 % of all outstanding shares).

