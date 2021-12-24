Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 27 400 shares during the period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 28 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 December 2021 to 22 December 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 December 2021
|6 000
|38.55
|38.72
|38.40
|231 300
|17 December 2021
|8 000
|38.28
|38.62
|37.90
|306 240
|20 December 2021
|13 400
|37.41
|37.70
|37.10
|501 294
|21 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|27 400
|-
|-
|-
|1 038 834
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|16 December 2021
|8 801
|38.92
|39.26
|38.72
|342 535
|17 December 2021
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 December 2021
|5 400
|37.64
|37.78
|37.50
|203 256
|21 December 2021
|8 599
|37.95
|38.36
|37.64
|326 332
|22 December 2021
|5 800
|38.66
|38.94
|38.38
|224 228
|Total
|28 600
|-
|-
|-
|1 096 351
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 58 810 shares. On 22 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 191 770 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.28 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment