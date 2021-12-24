English Dutch French

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert



Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 13 400 own shares outside the stock exchange.

Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 16 December 2021 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140 17 December 2021 7 700 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140 17 December 2021 1 800 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 19.200 17 December 2021 2 400 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.380

Reference is also made to the press release of 24 December 2021 related to the sale and purchase of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement entered into with Kepler Cheuvreux, which can be found at https://www.bekaert.com/en/about-us/news-room .

On 22 December 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 191 770 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.28 % of all outstanding shares).





