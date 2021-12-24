Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2021 was announced: 27 October 2021.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme: 27 October 2021 to 31 January 2022.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 20 December 2021 until 23 December 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 764,160 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 241.4100 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK 20 December 199,309 233.8628 46,610,960.81 21 December 190,533 243.1315 46,324,574.09 22 December 187,660 244.6021 45,902,030.09 23 December 186,658 244.5022 45,638,291.65 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



7,358,694 228.4592 1,681,161,527.94 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2021 programme (accumulated)



4,575,502 189.5059 867,084,609.04 Total buy-backs under the 2021 programme 12,698,356 215.2028 2,732,721,993.61



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 24,809,460 own shares, corresponding to 0.76% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

