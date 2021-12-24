Africa Economic Development Report 2021: Strong Growth in Agriculture, Commodity Prices, and a Partial Rebound in Tourism

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "African Economic Development, 2021: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report for Economic Development determines a region's future growth and development potential measured by its ability to enhance quality of life (QOL) for its citizens. The report explores Africa's key strengths and weaknesses through country-level assessments of growth and innovation initiatives and then benchmarks each country on these 2 indices.

Buoyed by strong growth in agriculture, commodity prices, and a partial rebound in tourism amid prevalent risks to growth, the African economy is on the road to recovery from the pandemic in 2021. This report on Economic Development in Africa, 2021, diagnoses the significant challenges to the region's growth environment, including protracted vaccine shortages, weak fiscal health, and high commodity dependence among others.

By measuring performance against the major sub-pillars of the Innovation in Education, Healthcare, Environment, Infrastructure, Human Rights, and Security, This report offers broad-based insights into the regional economic pulse and identifies key drivers underpinning the growth momentum in the region, such as the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

In this research, the publisher indexes the top 10 economies in the African region, South and West Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa to determine what makes them the regional leaders. This report is intended to empower governments, policy makers, investors, and businesses to identify strategic imperatives for future growth.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the regional strategic imperatives for the governments in Africa?

Which countries are the regional leaders for innovation?

Which countries are the regional leaders for growth?

How does East Africa compare to West African economic development?

What are the driving forces for change in Africa?

What policies and plans have aided in economic growth?

What is the future growth potential of the African economies?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Global Strategic Imperatives

Growth Environment

Regional Challenges

2. Frost Radar for Economic Development - Africa

Top 10 Countries in Africa

Country Ranking, Africa

Competitive Environment, Africa

Top 10 Countries, South and West Africa

Country Ranking, South and West Africa

Competitive Environment, South and West Africa

Top 10 Countries, Sub-Saharan Africa

Country Ranking, Sub-Saharan Africa

Competitive Environment, Sub-Saharan Africa

3. Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being Among The Frontrunners

4. Frost Radar for Economic Development - Methodology

Economic Development Framework - 2 Axes, 7 Priorities

Economic Development - Methodology

List of Countries, Africa

The Growth Axis - Economy, Investment, Citizens

The Innovation Axis - Six Pillars of Social Priorities

