Global Watersports Accessories Market Outlook Report 2021: Market is Estimated to Garner a Revenue of Approx $3040 Million by the End of 2028

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Watersports Accessories Market 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 3040 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of close to USD 2920 Million in 2019. The global watersport accessories market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2028

Factors such as the growing participation for watersport activities worldwide, followed by the rising concern for safety related to watersports, and the increasing trade of watersports equipment are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



The global watersport accessories market is divided into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, distribution channel, buyer type, and by region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into footstraps, leashes, harnesses, traction pads, and others, out of which, the leashes segment registered the largest market revenue of USD 1360 Million approximately in 2019, and is further expected to cross USD 1380 Million by the end of 2028.



On the basis of regional analysis, the global watersport accessories market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Out of these, the market in North America is anticipated to attain the largest market revenue of over USD 1070 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of around USD 1060 Million in 2019, by growing with a CAGR of 2% approximately over the forecast period.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global watersport accessories market that are included in our report are

BOARDS & MORE GmbH

Fanatic

ION

DUOTONE

Boardriders Inc.

Rip Curl International Pty Ltd.

Naish International (Nalu Kai Incorporated)

F-One

Neil Pryde Limited

Dakine IP holdings LP

Chinook Sailing Products

JP-Australia

Tecno Unlimited Srl (I-99)

North Shore Inc.

North Actionsports B.V. (Mystic Boarding)

Tahe Kayaks OU

Witchcraft Windsurfing

Fin Control Systems Pty Ltd (FCS)

Creatures of Leisure

Ocean & Earth International

International Surf Alliance

Lda. (Roam Surf)

Pro-Lite Inc.

Decathlon SA (OLAIAN)

Global Watersports Accessories Market Segmentation

Product, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Footstraps, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Leashes, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Harnesses, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Traction Pads, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Others, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Distribution Channel, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Online, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Offline, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Buyer Type, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Surfboard Manufacturers, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

Individuals, 2019-2028 (USD Million & Thousand Units)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la6lw0