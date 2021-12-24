Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Report 2021-2027: Increasing Use of Two-Wheelers in Police Force, Delivery and Taxi Services Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Two Wheeler Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by Product Types, by Battery Type,Non-Electric Two-Wheeler, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Colombian Two-Wheeler Market witnessed significant growth in 2017-2019 owing to improvement in lifestyles, a rise in the purchasing power of the middle class, and a preference for fast and efficient means of transport for commuting to workplaces.

Additionally, the two-wheelers market size increased in 2018-19 due to a rise in demand for electric two-wheelers owing to government efforts to promote e-vehicles such as the Electric Mobility Law, passed in 2018 which reduced the tax rate on e-vehicles to 1%, and the National Strategy for Electric Mobility launched in 2019 aimed at reducing vehicle emissions.

However, on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown in 2020, the two-wheeler market in Colombia experienced a setback leading to a decline in volume size by nearly 14%, due to a fall in demand and halt in manufacturing, assembly, and dealership operations and disruptions in the supply chain in the country.

Colombia's Two-Wheeler Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-27. The rising working population and increasing use of two-wheelers in the police force, delivery and taxi service, and growing popularity of two-wheelers among the youth, especially motorcycles and automatic scooters would fuel the demand for two-wheeler in the country in coming years.

Additionally, government initiatives like bilateral growth initiative between the Colombian government and US International Finance Corporation to strengthen economic development and Fourth Generation (4G) road infrastructure program 2014-2024, would contribute to the increase in demand for two-wheeler in the country in the forthcoming years.

Market Analysis by Components

By components, cameras accounted for the highest revenue share in the market in 2020 owing to the surging use of cameras by the law enforcement agencies and deployment of CCTV cameras across vertical like transportation with advanced intelligent functionalities like AI and machine learning solutions which enables facial recognition, thermal scanning and monitoring in order to combat COVID- 19 limitations.

Furthermore, with the growing development of smart cities and smart home applications in the country along with the strengthening IT infrastructure due to National Digital Communication Policy-2018, it is expected that IP surveillance cameras would remain the largest revenue shareholder, by type, during the forecast period.

Key Attractiveness of the Report:

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

10 Years Market Numbers

Historical Data Starting from 2017 to 2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Data until 2027

Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market

Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Highlights of the Report:

Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Overview

Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Forecast

Historical data and Forecast of Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Revenues and Volume, for the Period, 2017-2027F.

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Product Types, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Historical data and Forecast of Revenues and Volume, By Regions, for the Period, 2017-2027F

Market Drivers and Restraints

Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Colombia Two-Wheeler Market Share, By Brands

Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiles

Auteco Mobility SAS

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

BMW AG

Colombiana De Comercio SA

Hero Motocorp Limited

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

TVS Motor Company Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd

Sanyang Motor Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nti2ep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.