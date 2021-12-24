The post-harvest treatment market is projected to grow from USD 1506.6 million in 2021 to USD 2325.7 million by 2027, in terms of value, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Post-harvest Treatment Market for Fruits & Vegetables by Type, Crop Type, Origin and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297456/?utm_source=GNW





The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market during the forecast period.

The fruit segment is projected to dominate the post-harvest treatment market, by crop type, in terms of value.As chemical-based treatment is majorly applied to the produce that needs to be exported, the requirement for post-harvest treatment solutions remains high for fruits that need to be exported across regions due to increasing demand for tropical fruits, such as mangoes, banana, papaya, pineapple, and stone fruits.



Hence, the fruits segment occupies a major share in the post-harvest treatment market and is also projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The coating segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The coating segment is projected to record a high growth rate due to the increasing demand for natural plant based edible coatings to treat fruits and vegetables.Coating is considered as an important step to determine the quality of fruits and vegetables.



Coating helps in controlling moisture transfer, gas exchange, or oxidation processes.It is preferred to reduce the breakdown of fruits & vegetables and delay their ripening.



The increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables from developed regions creates the need for organic and bio-based coatings to treat fruits and vegetables instead of using synthetic coatings. Thus, the segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast.



Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing exports of fruits and vegetables from India and China. As the region is developing, post-harvest losses of fruits and vegetables are witnessed on a large-scale, and hence, the need for efficient post-harvest treatment mechanisms remains high, which is subsequently driving the growth of the market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CXOs, managers, and key executives from various key organizations operating in the post-harvest treatment market.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Managers – 25%, C-level – 45%, and D- level – 30%

• By Region/Country: Asia Pacific – 45%, Europe – 30%, North America – 15%, South America – 5%, ROW* – 5%



*RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report

• JBT Corporation (US),

• Syngenta (Switzerland),

• Nufarm (Australia),

• Bayer (Germany),

• BASF (Germany),

• AgroFresh (US),

• Decco (US),

• Pace International (US),

• Xeda International (France),

• Fomesa Fruitech (Spain),

• Citrosol (Spain),

• Post Harvest Solution LTD (New Zealand),

• Janssen PMP (Belgium),

• Colin Campbell PTY LTD (Australia),

• Futureco Bioscience (Spain),

• Apeel Sciences (US),

• Polynatural (Chile),

• Sufresca (Australia),

• Ceradis (Netherland),

• Agricoat natureseal LTD. (UK).



Research Coverage

The study covers the post-harvest treatment market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and its growth potential across different segments on the basis of type, crop type, origin and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall post-harvest treatment market segments and subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05297456/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________