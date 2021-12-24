The global laminated glass market size is projected to grow from USD 20.8 billion in 2021 to USD 27.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0%

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laminated Glass Market by Interlayer, end-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136803/?utm_source=GNW





Construction industry of laminated glass holds the largest market share, in terms of value and volume.

The construction industry is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from residential and commercial buildings.Laminated glass are sound-proof, dust-proof, and ideal for UV rays protection.



Laminated glass holds its shape even after breaking and hence is used as security glass in showrooms and such offices and buildings.



Polyvinyl butyral is the fastest-growing interlayer of laminated glass, in terms of value.



Polyvinyl butyral is the most used interlayer for manufacturing laminated glass.This interlayer possesses high adhesion, stability to sunlight, optical clarity, high tear resistance, and impact-absorbing characteristics.



Polyvinyl butyral interlayer also helps in acoustic insulation and reduction in UV transmission.Polyvinyl butyral interlayer offers high strength and intrusion resistance from burglary, bullets, hurricanes, and explosions.



For bullet & projectile resistance, glasses can be designed with multiple polyvinyl butyral and glass interlayers. PVB is a widely accepted choice for laminated glass used in windshields

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing Laminated glass market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value and volume in the global laminated glass market during the forecast period. The growth of the laminated glass industry in this region is supported by the recovery in construction industry, and the rising awareness & concern regarding UV & noise protection and forced entry, is driving the market

Due to COVID-19, construction industry came to a halt, that has led to reduced demand for laminated glass in Asia Pacific countries.The recovery in the end-use sector with restoration in the supply chain would drive the laminated glass demand during the forecast period.



The rapid urbanization in the region would support the high growth rate.



Research Coverage

This report covers the global laminated glass market and forecasts the market size until 2026.The report includes the market segmentation –Interlayer (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer and others), By End-use Industry (Construction and Automobile), and Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Porter’s Five Forces analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, are discussed in the report. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the major players in the global laminated glass market.



