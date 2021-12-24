The Medium-chain triglycerides market is estimated at USD 763 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 1,034 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market by Fatty Acid Type, Application, Form, Source and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04927580/?utm_source=GNW

The surge in global Internet penetration would be another influential trend in driving the market in terms of value sales.



The market for Lauric acid, by fatty acid type, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period."

The lauric acid is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2026. The rising number of patients is projected to boost the overall growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn will boost the demand for lauric acid. Lauric acid is primarily used to prevent the transmission of HIV infection from mothers to children. Therefore, the rising number of patients is projected to boost the overall growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which in turn will boost the demand for lauric acid



The market for coconut, by source segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020.

The coconut segment dominated the market and accounted for USD 303 million and a market share of 42.2% in 2020, owing to rising preferences of consumers for more natural food products. In coconut oil, about half of the fatty acids are lauric acid. As the primary source for MCT oil, more than 60 percent of the fatty acids in coconut oil are MCTs. Coconut oil is one of the most important raw materials for the medium-chain triglycerides industry, as its fatty acid composition is used as a starting block for many Medium-chain triglycerides products. The oil also has health benefits that include cholesterol-lowering effects, regulating blood pressure, reduction of risks of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), weight loss, improvement of cognitive functions, actions as an antimicrobial agent, and others.



The dry form segment dominated the Medium-chain triglycerides market in 2020.

The dry segment of the medium-chain triglycerides market was valued at USD 208 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 304 million by 2026.Medium-chain triglyceride powder is odorless and is neutral in taste.



It is used in combination with other nutritional ingredients to produce various nutritional formulas, such as infant formula, products for weight management, and sports nutrition. The dry segment is projected to attain the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period. The demand for dry medium-chain triglycerides is expected to increase over the next few years due to its convenient application.



Asia Pacific market is driven by consumer demand for a wide range of food products with functional benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, and heart health”.

Asia Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions for the consumption of medium-chain triglycerides globally. Growing usage in cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverages segment is driving the demand for medium-chain triglycerides such as caprylic, capric, and lauric triglycerides in the region Rising incomes, increasing purchasing power, and significant consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products are expected to provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification of the region’s functional food & beverage sectors.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 60%, Tier 2 - 25%, and Tier 3 - 15%

• By Designation: Directors- 35%, CXOs - 40%, and Others - 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, North America - 20%, Europe - 30%, RoW – 10%



Leading players profiled in this report:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands)

• Dupont(US)

• Lonza Group Ltd(Switzerland)

• Musim Mas Holdings(Singapore)

• Croda International Plc(UK)

• P&G Chemicals (US)

• Acme-Hardesty Company(Blue bell,PA)

• Wilmar International Limited( Singapore)

• Stepan Company (US)

• Sternchemie GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

• Emery Oleochemicals Group(US)

• KLK Oleo(Malaysia)

• Nutricia(New Zealand)

• Connoils (US)

• Now foods(US)

• Barleans (Washington)

• Jarrow formula’s(US)

• Nutiva(US)

• Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany)



Research Coverage:

The report segments the Medium-chain triglycerides market on the basis of sources, forms, methods of production, applications, and regions. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—the competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global Medium-chain triglycerides, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the Medium-chain triglycerides market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the Medium-chain triglycerides market is flourishing

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04927580/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________