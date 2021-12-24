Indian Dyes & Pigments Market Growth and Forecasts 2021-2027, by Type and Application

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Dyes & Pigments Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Dyes & Pigments market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for organic pigments, as they are the most common type of pigment produced in India, accounting for approximately 58% of total pigment production is the major driver for the growing demand for dyes and pigments in India.

The country's cosmetics industry is majorly assisting in the growth of the pigments market in the region as the cosmetics industry is a significant application sector for pigments. The demand for cosmetic products such as hair care skin care, and perfumes are increasing rapidly due to rising living standards and changing lifestyles, therefore boosting the Indian cosmetics sector and accelerating the growth of the Indian dyes and pigments market.

Further, due to environmental crackdowns in China, that have resulted in the closure of several domestic dye companies, therefore the dyes industry in India is expected to grow steadily in the coming years. With the proper availability of ecosystem, technology, and industry compliance, India is better positioned in the dyes and pigments market and this a result China's consumer base is likely to shift to India in the coming years.

The Indian Dyes & Pigments Market is segmented based on types and applications. Based on the types, the market is further classified as dyes and pigments. Where dyes are segmented into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, acid dyes, others (Vat, Direct). And pigments are segmented into titanium dioxide, inorganic pigments, organic pigments. Further, based on the application the market is classified into textile, paints & coatings, plastics, leather, construction, others (paper, printing ink).

The key players of the market include BASF SE, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., Tata Pigments Ltd among others. These market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to sustain a strong position in the market.

Market Segmentation

Indian Dyes & Pigments Market Research and Analysis by Type

Indian Dyes & Pigments Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the Indian Dyes & Pigments market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Indian Dyes & Pigments market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the Indian Dyes & Pigments market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

Current Industry Analysis and Growth Potential Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian Dyes & Pigments Industry

Recovery Scenario of Indian Dyes & Pigments Industry

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on key players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Indian Dyes & Pigments Market by Type

5.2. Indian Dyes & Pigments Market by Application



6. Company Profiles

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant AG.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

Huntsman Corp.

Kiri Industries Ltd.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Lanxess AG.

National Industrialization Co.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Tinting Systems Co.

Dynamic industries ltd

Tata Pigments Limited

