Global Blood Glucose Testing Market Report 2021: Opportunities in High Adoption Rate of CGMS In-Home Healthcare

The Global Blood Glucose Testing Market is estimated to be USD 14.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 24.03 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.25%.



Global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetic population, increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, rapid technological advancements, and increasing awareness are some of the key factors propelling the growth of this market. Also, rapid growth in the aging population is further stimulating the demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices.



However, inadequate reimbursement, high cost associated with the Application of CGM systems, and error in the accuracy of measurement are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.



Market Segmentation

By Material Type, the Blood Glucose Testing Market is classified into Single Point Blood Glucose Meters, Glucose Monitoring Strips, Lancets, and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems are further sub-divided into Sensors, Transmitters and Receivers, and External Monitors.

By Application, the Blood Glucose Testing Market is divided into Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Home Settings.

By Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Offline and Online.

By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.

Market Influencers



Drivers

Benefits of CGMS Over POC Glucometers

Rising Prevalence of Diabetic Population

Rapid Technological Advancements and Increasing Awareness

Restraints

Manufacturing Defects or Error in Accuracy on Measurement

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

High Adoption Rate of CGMS In-Home Healthcare

Potential Undiagnosed Patient Population

Challenges

Reimbursement Problems and Stringent Government Regulations

Recent Developments

Australian scientists develop pain-free, low-cost blood sugar tests for people with diabetes - July 13, 2021.

Abbott brings in consumer-centric glucose monitoring device - Nov 2, 2020

Medtronic Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for Diabetes Now Compatible with Android Devices - May 22, 2020

