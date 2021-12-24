The Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) System Market is expected to grow by $ 900.41 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05647201/?utm_source=GNW

41 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period. Our report on the airborne light detection and ranging (lidar) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the application of remote sensing technologies for disaster management and augmented use in defense activities. In addition, the application of remote sensing technologies for disaster management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• UAV mounted LiDAR

• Fixed and rotor-wing mounted LiDAR



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the application in the enhancement of aircraft safetyas one of the prime reasons driving the airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market covers the following areas:

• Airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market sizing

• Airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market forecast

• Airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market vendors that include FARO Technologies Inc., GeoSLAM Ltd., Hexagon AB, LeddarTech Inc., Merrick and Co., Phoenix LiDAR Systems Operations LLC, Quanergy Systems Inc., Raymetrics, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Teledyne Technologies Inc. Also, the airborne light detection and ranging (LiDAR) system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

