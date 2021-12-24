The Global Household Cleaning Products Market is expected to grow by USD 14.44 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Cleaning Products Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483227/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on household cleaning products provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio extension and growing housing markets and increasing disposable income. In addition, product innovation and portfolio extension is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The household cleaning products analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

Technavio’s household cleaning products is segmented as below:

By Product

• Surface cleaners

• Dishwashing products

• Toilet cleaners

• Other cleaning agents (bleach)



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for premium products as one of the prime reasons driving the household cleaning products growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for premium products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household cleaning products vendors that include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the household cleaning products analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

